Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag says the future of Jadon Sancho at the club "depends on him."

United confirmed in a statement Sancho will remain on a "personal training programme" until the matter is sorted out.

Sancho had complained about his treatment by Erik Ten Hag in a social media post, saying he had been made a "scapegoat".

Erik Ten Hag will not include Jadon Sancho in his match day squad against Burnley. Credit: PA Images

The dispute began after Sancho was left out of the squad against Arsenal earlier in September due to 'poor training performances'.

Asked whether Sancho could leave in the January transfer window, Ten Hag said: "It depends on him.

"For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that's our focus. He will not be in the squad."

The Red Devils have lost four of their first six matches, with Wednesday’s 4-3 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League following a 3-1 reversal against Brighton, leaving Ten Hag embattled little over a month into the new campaign.

The Dutchman said: “It’s my second year. I know it’s not always only going up, you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together, and that’s what we’re doing.

“The dressing room, staff, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united and at United you fight.”

There are growing media rumours of unhappy players within Manchester United. Credit: PA Images

Stories of disgruntlement in the dressing room have begun to appear while the attitude of players has also been question.

Ten Hag tried to paint a positive picture, saying: “I don’t know if it’s a leak but I know opinion, I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions, we are OK with it.”

There have also been suggestions of unhappiness at the influence of Ten Hag’s agent, Kees Vos, and his Sports Entertainment Group on transfer dealings.

“It can’t be because we make very good agreements about it from the start, how we cooperate in that manner,” said Ten Hag.

“For player decisions, transfers, it’s always 50-50, we both have a veto – the club, represented by John Murtough, and me. So there can never be a distraction.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...