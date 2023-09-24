Play Brightcove video

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford escaped uninjured after a car crash outside Carrington.

Rashford's Rolls Royce can be seen with significant damage as police cordoned off Manchester Road at around midnight.

A lamppost was also toppled in the collision, which came just hours after Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Images from the scene on Sunday 24 September show barriers and cones blocking the street furniture after the late-night incident.

The United star confirmed in a post on Instagram that he was unharmed, saying, " I’m alright guys thanks for the messages."

Marcus Rashford said on Instagram that he was uninjured after the crash. Credit: Instagram

Video footage from the scene also shows a dark-coloured car pulled over behind the damaged Rolls Royce.

It has been reported that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was at the scene. The exact nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police has been contacted for comment.