A murder investigation is underway in Blackpool after a woman suffered "multiple injuries".

Lancashire Police say they were called my ambulance crews to Redcar Road in Blackpool at 10:56 am on Thursday 21 September to a report of an "unexpected death".

Alison Dodds, who was in her 50s, suffered "multiple injuries" and police are treating her death as suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Alison’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

" This is a tragic case, but our investigation team are determined to find out the full circumstances surrounding her death.

“We’d ask that anyone who may have information that could be useful to the investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.”

“We appreciate that this incident will have caused concern in the community and so I would like to reassure people that we have stepped up patrols in the area, and you can expect to see a visible police presence for some time. If you have any concerns or information, please approach an officer.”