Three people have been arrested after a gun was fired four times as part of a 'targeted' attack in Leigh.

Emergency services arrived at St Helens Road at around 1am on Sunday 24 September following reports of gunfire.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the shots came as a retaliation to an attempted assault using a stolen vehicle, and believe it was an isolated incident.

Two men, aged 30 and 27, and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Forensic and tactical arms officers were seen combing the street for evidence in Leigh. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst from GMP’s Wigan District said; “This is a obviously a concerning incident for the local community but we strongly believe it was a targeted and isolated attack.

“Thankfully no one has been seriously injured, including any members of the public, and despite the concern around a viable firearm being used we have made good progress in the early stages of our investigation.

“A number of scenes will remain in place throughout today whilst we conduct further enquiries and provide reassurance patrols."