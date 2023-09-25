Play Brightcove video

Mobile phone footage shows the fire that engulfed the car and house,

An "electric car" reportedly exploded on a driveway in a quiet residential street setting fire to a family home.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were called to Cooks Acre in Bromborough on the evening of Sunday 24 September after reports a car was engulfed in flames.When they arrived at about 10pm, crews found the car as well as the garage of the two-storey house on fire. They entered the house wearing breathing aparatus to put out the blaze.

Neighbours reported seeing flashing lights and heard screaming when the incident took place.

One man claims that after speaking to the owners of the car this morning they believed the cause of the fire was a "malfunctioning electric car battery", although this has not been officially confirmed by the fire service.

The fire happened on a quiet residential street in Bromborough Credit: Liverpool Echo

He said: “I was in bed and heard this popping noise. It sounded like fireworks going off. I went outside with my mum and there were bright lights with a car up in flames over the road.

“The owner was in the house when it happened but got out. She told me this morning that the car was only a month old with a thousand miles on the clock and the car battery malfunctioned.”

One woman said: “I heard tyres popping and people came out to see what was going on. Someone started screaming and people rushed out to help.“I saw it happen and it looked like the fire was coming from where they charge the car. The whole thing was up in flames by the end. It was so scary and my little girl was screaming because she thought something had happened to our house.”A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property under rapid deployment to fight the fire. The fire was extinguished by 10.10pm.

"MFRS carried out home fire safety checks on the properties on either side of the property and left the scene at 12.21am.“

