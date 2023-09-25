Police have seized nearly £100,000 worth of illegal vapes after a crackdown on illicit sales.

Greater Manchester Police visited three premises in Stockport in partnership with Trading Standards on 21 September 2023, seizing £80,000 worth of illegal, unreguleted vapes.

The vapes, which officers say were specifically aimed at children and young people, were seized for having more than the legal limit of liquid in the chamber, with a few also displaying incorrect health warnings.

The current UK legal limit says nicotine levels must be no more than two per cent while their capacity should not exceed 2ml, or 600 puffs.

Officers had also been given information by the local community and Trading Standards, to then seize 942 vapes from iBlaze Vape in Burnage on 14 September 2023 - the approximate value of these items was £16,500.

Sergeant Stuart Farrell, of GMP's COM South Neighbourhood Team, said: “These results will have made a dent in the pockets of these traders.

“Many of the disposable vapes seized had packaging and flavouring aimed specifically to appeal to children and young people.

“There has been a rapid rise of vaping among children and young people, including the use of cheaper illicit and unregulated vape which is extremely concerning.

“The health implications they have on young people can be significant, and the rise of single-use vapes is causing environmental issues across the country.

"As a force, Greater Manchester Police are committed to making communities safer and better places to live and work, and we will always work closely with community members to ensure we achieve this.

"If there is anything anyone is concerned about relating to illicit vapes, I would encourage them to contact us via 101 or through the Live Chat function on the website www.gmp.police.uk.

"Information can also be passed through the independent charity - Crimestoppers - on 0800 555 111."