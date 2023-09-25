Powering homes in Ukraine has become the objective for a retired teacher who is collecting and donating electrical generators.

John Hardisty, 77, who later in his career worked in commercial transport, says he knows his way around machinery and wanted to help people in the war-torn country.

John, also known as 'Generator John' said that he heard about the charity Team 4 u based in Wrexham who were collecting generators and contacted them to offer his help.

Since March 2023 he has collected, bought and fixed up around 35 generators that are now helping families in Ukraine.

His next consignment of around 30 generators is being picked up in October and will be taken to Eastern areas of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian family gratefully accepting a generator Credit: John Hardisty

John said "the Russians have been targeting the power infrastructure, we are transporting power to families that are without electricity in the east of Ukraine."

"The very fact of having electricity to power a microwave, light a room or even recharge a phone is a luxury."

John says he enjoyed helping people and feels it is his duty to reach out and do what he can. He enjoys hearing about how his work is helping.

"One woman thanked us for the unit and said she can now charge her phone and her children can now speak to their Dad as he is away fighting"

John has send up a Go fund me page, he hopes to raise £10,000 to help people in Ukraine and is asking anyone who can donate a generator to contact him through his fundraising page.