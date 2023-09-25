A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was allegedly struck by a car in Cheshire.

Police were called to Padgbury Lane, Congleton, on Sunday 24 September at 2:08am after a woman was found unconscious by the roadside.

The 35-year-old woman, from the local area, was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital, where she later died.

Cheshire Police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle and have launched an investigation into her death.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector David Hutcheon said: “This is obviously an extremely serious incident.

"The investigation is in its early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“While it took place in the early hours of the morning, I would ask anyone who was driving through the area at that time, or who lives nearby and may have seen or heard something, to get in touch.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation. ”

If you have any information that could help, please contact Cheshire Police by calling 101, quoting IML 1652258, or provide details online: www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us .