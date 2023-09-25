Play Brightcove video

A priceless moment for stroke survivor Gav Schroeder from Cheadle Hulme.

A stroke whilst he was suffering from Covid has turned his life upside down.

But today he was king of the road at the 3 sisters racing circuit in Wigan, thanks to the Speed of Sight Charity set up to provide an exhilarating motorsport experience for people with a wide range of disabilities.

Gav's friend Roger Prydderch said "He always smiles anyway but we just knew that he would love it. He only found out yesterday that he was going to do this"

Speed for Sight was set up jointly in 2012 by Mike Newman, who's been blind from birth, but who became the world's fastest blind driver reaching over 200 mph.

Mike said "I got to a point in my life when I wanted to feel the exhilaration of being in control of a high performance sports car."

John Galloway, co-founder of Speed of Sight said "today is not about worrying about the things we usually worry about. Regardless of the nature of your disability today is a day where social impacts really do happen."

Cerebral palsy means Saskia can't drive on public roads

Meanwhile back, on the track it was the turn of Saskia from Chorley to put in a few speedy laps. Cerebral palsy means she can't drive on public roads, but here..wow look at her go like the clappers.

Sakia dad, Graham Hough said "Saskia has built up a society of friends here and that is so important for people with disabilities. They have another circle of friends and another community to be with."

And last we heard Saskia and Gav were still out on the circuit. Max Verstappen watch out.