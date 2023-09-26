A police investigation is under way after a man's body was found yards from a primary school.Lancashire Constabulary confirmed it was called to reports of a sudden death after the body of a man in his 30s was found in Blackpool.

A force spokesperson added that the death is currently being treated as unexplained.Paramedics were first to the scene this morning when they were called to an alleyway off Eastwood Road.

The alleyway is located close to Layton Primary School where pupils were present today.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 9am today (Monday, September 25) to reports of a sudden death in an alleyway off Eastwood Road in Blackpool.

"Officers have attended and sadly found the body of a man in his 30s. Our thoughts are with his family at this distressing time.“His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and our officers remain at the scene. If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0301 of September 25, 2023.