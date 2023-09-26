A four-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling from the second floor window of a house in Southport.Merseyside Police were called to Hall Road in Southport at around 6.20pm on Monday 25 September, following reports a boy was injured and required "urgent medical attention".

Once officers arrived they found the four-year-old had fallen from a second floor window.The North West Air Ambulance was called and landed at Zetland Bowling Club on Zetland Street a short time later. The boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.A spokesperson from Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm emergency services are currently in Southport following reports that a child fell from a second storey window this evening, Monday 25 September."We received a report at around 6.20pm that a four-year-old boy had sustained injuries and required urgent medical attention. He has been taken to hospital by air ambulance."

