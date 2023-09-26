Everton FC has launched a limited edition shirt to promote equality in football and inspire change through sport.

The shirts are on sale now, they will not be worn by players on the pitch but carry a more serious message.

The money raised from the shirt will help support the Club and Everton in the Community's inclusion work.

The Danish brand Hummel has created 'Equality Jerseys' for seven across Europe.

Allan Vad Nielsen, CEO of Hummel, said: "This jersey is more than just a piece of sportswear; it’s a symbol of our enduring commitment to equality and unity.

"Equality is a cornerstone of our brand's ethos, and we are immensely proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with seven of our prominent football clubs to promote this important agenda."

A donation from each shirt sold will help Everton in the Community continue to deliver vital projects and education sessions in areas including disability, youth engagement, social isolation, as well as celebrating cultural diversity and the LGBT+ community.

Richard Kenyon, Everton’s Chief Commercial and Communications Officer, said: "We want this shirt to raise awareness of all aspects of equality, diversity and inclusion and to celebrate that our sport is for everyone.

"We also intend to highlight the work we are doing to ensure anyone engaging with Everton or Everton in the Community feels respected, celebrated, empowered for who they are, and that they belong."

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.