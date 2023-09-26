A wildlife charity in the Isle of Man say an increased number of seal pups are being washed onto beaches in the island due to stormy weather conditions.

Manx Wildlife Trust are asking people to keep their distance if they spot any pups, and not to encourage them back into the water.

It comes alongside warnings of Storm Agnes, which is due to hit the island and the UK from Wednesday afternoon until midnight.

Seals can be seen around the Isle of Man throughout the year. Credit: Manx Wildlife Trust

A yellow weather warning suggests wind speeds of up to 70mph are predicted in some areas of the island.

Seals can be spotted around the Isle of Man coastline all year, with the Atlantic grey seal and the harbour seal being the most common.

They are most likely to be seen at the Sound in the south of the island, but are also regularly seen at Langness, Maughold head and the Point of Ayre.

If a seal appears to be in distress, the charity is asking people get in touch by calling 844 432 during office hours, or to send them a message through their Facebook page.

More information on seals in the Isle of Man can be found here.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.