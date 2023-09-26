Police becoming 'increasingly concerned' for missing man from Cheadle Hulme
Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" for a missing man who was last seen late at night.
Charlie, 26, was last seen in Cheadle Hulme at around 11:30pm on Thursday 21 September.
Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Stockport district launched an appeal on Friday and is asking community to help them.
Charlie is described as a white man, 26-years-old and a height of around 5'8". He has a medium build and short curly ginger hair.
Police do not know what he was wearing at the time he went missing but say it could behave been a black WEDZE coat with a grey stripe on the hood.
GMP says it is becoming "increasingly concerned" about him and say they want to make sure Charlie is safe and well.
Anyone with information about Charlie or possible sightings and whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 9152 direct or through 101.