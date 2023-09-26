Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" for a missing man who was last seen late at night.

Charlie, 26, was last seen in Cheadle Hulme at around 11:30pm on Thursday 21 September.

Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Stockport district launched an appeal on Friday and is asking community to help them.

Charlie is described as a white man, 26-years-old and a height of around 5'8". He has a medium build and short curly ginger hair.

Police do not know what he was wearing at the time he went missing but say it could behave been a black WEDZE coat with a grey stripe on the hood.

GMP says it is becoming "increasingly concerned" about him and say they want to make sure Charlie is safe and well.

A nyone with information about Charlie or possible sightings and whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 9152 direct or through 101.