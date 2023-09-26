A young fashion designer who made a dazzling pink outfit for Shania Twain was blown away when the singer not only wore the dress - but brought him on stage to thank him.

The country pop singer, best known for hits like 'Man! I feel Like a Woman' and 'I'm Gonna Getcha Good' wowed the audience when she performed in the mini dress and knee-high boots at the AO Arena in Manchester on Monday, 25 September.

It was designed by Ewan, a fashion designer and singer from Northwich who sent the Canadian star the glitzy outfit after meeting her at a signing in London.

Shania, 58, who is currently on the European leg of her Queen of Me tour, is said to have complimented Ewan's pink jacket, so he made it his mission to have the singer wear one of his designs.

To his delight, she appeared in front of a crowd of 20,000 people donning his sparkly pink outfit - and invited him on stage to thank him for his incredible work.

"I hope that you're OK with the fact that I 'Shania-d it'", she said after hugging Ewan.

"Of course", Ewan replied. "It's better now!"

"I really love it. I appreciate all of the love and attention you put into it", Shania added, "It is such an honour and a thrill to wear it."

After Ewan and Shania shared a photo together, they sang one of the singer's greatest hits 'Life's About to Get Good' together.

Shania, 58, is known for wearing creations made by her fans across the world, stressing in an interview earlier this year that "life is too short to wear boring clothes".

