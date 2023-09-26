Play Brightcove video

Video by ITV Granda Reports Correspondent Elaine Willcox

A charity set up by the former Chairman of Fleetwood FC is calling for a national screening programme for prostate cancer.

Barry Kilby said the screening is vital to save lives as prostate cancer is the second biggest killer of men.

He was diagnosed 13 years ago and set up The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal to fundraise to provide PSA blood testing at sports grounds.

"We have so far saved over 900 men who didn't know they have prostate cancer after testing just over 12,000 men."

Barry Kilby meeting the team at Fleetwood FC Credit: ITV Granada

Many men appear reluctant to go for testing, so the foundation is taking the testing to them at football grounds and golf clubs.

The 74 year old and his team are currently walking the length of the Leeds Liverpool Canal to raise cash for the testing. They have raised almost £4000 on the walk, with four stages of the walk to go and they hope to finish on 1st November.

Fleetwood FC have paid for the testing to be carried out at the ground, after former soldier Rick Clement did a 24 hour workout, raising £1700 for their community trust.

Former soldier Rick Clement carried out a 24 hour fundraising gym session to pay for the testing at Fleetwood FC Credit: Fleetwood FC

Raymond Felters was told he was at risk after testing at a similar event at Burnley FC and is volunteering to help others.

"I went along with my father-in-law just for moral support and it was me who had the high score in the end, but I had no symptoms whatsoever."

"So it's so important that, you know, if you have the opportunity to go to these testing please do go along, it might just save your life.'

These clinics are run by NHS staff giving up their time as volunteers.

Emma Greenwood, who works for the NHS in East Lancashire and said most men do not release the test is just a simple blood test.

"They think it might be a digital examination. A lot of people come into a room like this with other practitioners and they do wonder whether it needs to be more discreet. So they are a little bit relieved when they find out it is just a blood test."

Suzy Orr who was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram said she did not have any symptoms. ITV Granada Reports is following her cancer journey from diagnosis to treament.

Suzy is a the first female non executive director of Rochdale FC.

She said: "They need to get their big boy pants are on. Go to the doctors, ask for a simple PSA test. It's a bit like with the breast cancer thing, getting your mammograms done soon. If they catch it early, it's not a death sentence. It really isn't."

Some of the NHS volunteers carrying out prostate cancer blood testing for the Barry Kilby Cancer Appeal Foundation Credit: ITV Granada

On average, one in ten of those being tested by the Barry Kilby Foundation will be told they have early signs of prostate cancer.

At Fleetwood FC, 132 men had blood tests, 10 of those were told they had a higher-than-normal PSA level with 6 men told they needed to follow up with their GP.

Barry Kilby says prostate cancer is a silent killer, when often symptoms do not appear until the cancer is well advanced.

He says a national screening programme similar to that offered to women for breast cancer would undoubtedly save lives and wants the government to seriously consider introducing it.

Symptoms of prostate cancer

Symptoms of prostate cancer do not usually appear until the prostate is large enough to affect the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the penis (urethra).

What are the 5 warning signs of prostate problems?

If you have any of the following symptoms, you are advised to contact your GP

Difficulty starting to pee.

Weak or interrupted flow of urine.

Urinating often, especially at night.

Trouble emptying the bladder completely.

Pain or burning during urination.

Blood in the urine or semen.

Causes of prostate cancer

The causes of prostate cancer are largely unknown.

The chances of developing prostate cancer increase as you get older. Most cases develop in men aged 50 or older.

Prostate cancer is more common in black men and less common in Asian men.

Men whose father or brother were affected by prostate cancer are at slightly increased risk themselves.

Recent research also suggests that obesity increases the risk of prostate cancer.

PSA testing

The blood test, called a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, measures the level of PSA and may help detect early prostate cancer.

If you are over 50, you can ask a GP for a PSA test.

If you have a raised PSA level, you may be offered an MRI scan of the prostate to help doctors decide if you need further tests and treatment.