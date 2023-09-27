Greater Manchester Police (GMP) will be handing out 2,000 student safety kits in Universities across Greater Manchester.

The bags contain anti-drink spiking kits, personal attack alarms and crime prevention leaflets.

They will be handed out across Bolton, Salford, and Manchester campuses during freshers events in an effort to make students feel safer.

It is part of GMP's Crime Prevention Team's efforts to make University campuses safer and more welcoming to new students.

Officers will be on hand to help anyone who feels in danger Credit: Greater Manchester Police

As well as handing out free kits, officers will be patrolling throughout the night in busy areas, both in and out of uniform.

Officers will also be leading community engagement activities with new students, teaching them about personal safety, theft, burglary, and cybercrime.

GMP are also providing support and information for potential victims of spiking, and telling students what to do if they think they've been spiked.

It comes after the North West had more reports of spiking than anywhere else in 2021, with around 90% of incidents taking place in Central Manchester.

Police recommend calling 999 or 101 immediately, and letting a member of staff know if you're in a bar or a club. If you have injuries or symptoms you are worried about, call 111.

Officers say it is not a crime to have illegal drugs in your system as long as you're not driving, so don't let this stop you reporting spiking.