A coroner has called for tougher regulations around cold water therapy after the death of a mother-of-three.

Kellie Poole, 39, from Tameside, took part in a cold water therapy session in the River Goyt, Whalley Bridge, in April 2022.

When she got into the water, she said she had a headache before falling forward, her inquest heard.

Staff pulled her out of the river and attempts were made to revive her, but she died at the scene.

The two-day inquest at Chesterfield Coroner's Court found Kellie had an undiagnosed heart condition she was not aware of, which was likely triggered by the cold water.

Peter Nieto, Senior Coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, said he was concerned about the lack of regulation for certain types of therapy but did not blame the company running the session for Kellie's death.

The mother-of-three died after taking part in a cold water therapy session. Credit: PA Images

He said: “Kellie died due to sudden cardiac arrhythmia triggered by immersion in cold water which likely became unsurvivable due to an undiagnosed, pre-existing heart condition."

Mr Nieto said he found no aspect of the running of the cold water session had contributed to her death, or saw anything the staff should have done differently.

Kevin O'Neill, who ran the session, did not have Kellie to sign any waiver, however he did verbally ask her if she had any pre-existing health conditions.

Mr Nieto said: “Mr O’Neill had asked her if she had any heart conditions which would preclude cold water immersion. She was totally unaware.

"I don’t see any reason on the evidence why cold water immersion should not have proceeded.”

He did raise concerns about the lack of regulation when it comes to cold water swimming, with there being no legal requirements for risk assessments or waivers.

“It seems to me that there is a case for it being looked at, whether there can or should be any regulations of these businesses and activities.

"My intention is to make some further inquiries to see who I should write to."