Video report by Granada Reports Sports correspondent David Chisnall.

A schoolboy who is the first in his local hockey team's academy to go professional says he was inspired by a Disney film.

Connor Lee, 16, has been playing hockey since he was eight years old but now he is part of Manchester Storm's first team.

"I wasn't expecting it to be honest, it was quite a shock. I've been at the academy all my life so it's obviously a dream to play in the men's team", said Connor.

"Having this opportunity is a pretty good feeling. I started at eight, after watching the Mighty Ducks movie. That inspired me and I wanted to try it."

Connor has been skating in Manchester Storm's academy since he was 11, and went from taking pictures with the professionals to playing among them.

His team mates say they treat him as they do eachother, regardless of his young age.

Dallas Ehrhardt, Manchester Storm player, said : "I think that's the best way to keep pushing him along, is to treat him like everybody else.

"When he's out here, he fits in like everybody else. It's part of the game, he has an awesome work ethic. If he keeps that up, he will go a really long way."

The academy has been a huge part of Manchester Storm's plans since the team was reformed in 2015, with local talent at the heart of their work.

"There was a plan back almost a decade ago, that we wanted to bring home grown kids through and develop our own talent like we do in football," said Ryan Finnerty, Co-owner of Manchester Storm.

"We wanted to do the same here and Connor is hopefully the first in a longline of kids to come through the Manchester Storm Academy."

When he's not practicing for his hockey matches, he's studying for his BTEC. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

As well as playing for his hockey team, Connor is also studying for a BTEC in Sport and Exercise science.

"It's been a bit higgledy piggledy, but it's not too bad," said Connor. "I'm getting the work done in the evening and catching up."

Jonathon Long, Assistant Head of PE, Sandbach school said : "It's gonna be busy for him, but we believe he's got what it takes.

"He'll have to work hard in the classroom, he's gonna have to work hard on ice rink, and hopefully it all comes together for him."

His school friends are also impressed by his new found stardom.

One of his classmates, Josh Collins, said : "He's a good character to be around, he's a hard working, gets the best out of you in lessons."

While another, James Verbickas, said : "I remember playing hockey with him, and it was unfair to play against him.

"We used to have to make him sit out so we could actually play a fair game, because he would just beat everyone. I'm gonna be at every game with Connor Lee top."

