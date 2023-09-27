The parents of a student who was killed on his first day at university in Liverpool have paid tribute to their son saying he "will be sadly missed".

Juan Pablo Hernández Lima, 18, was killed after he was knocked over by a van in the city centre.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hatton Garden, near to Dale Street on 18 September, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute, his family said: "Our son Juan Pablo Hernández Lima, died in a road traffic collision on September 18. "He was only 18 years old and it was his first day at the University of Liverpool, where he was about to study urban planning. "Juan was born in Cuba, but also had Mexican and American nationality. He felt like a citizen of the world. Furthermore, he loved the UK.

"He will be sadly missed by all his family."

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer for the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "My thoughts and those of my team remain with Juan’s family at this very sad time. "I have met with his mother and father following their arrival in the UK from Mexico and they continue to be supported by specially trained Police Officers. "They are grateful for the help of the local community, here in Liverpool, those who helped at the roadside and for the work of the emergency services. "An investigation is ongoing and I would ask that if you were in the area at the time, to please review your CCTV or dashcam in case the incident was captured. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help us with our ongoing enquiries."Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747.

