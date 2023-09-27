A yellow weather warning is in place across the Isle of Man from 2:00pm until midnight as Storm Agnes prepares to hit the island coastline.

Islanders are being asked to 'take great care' as travel delays, cancellations, road closures, power cuts and potential damage to property is likely.

Manx Care has issued a statement saying services are 'intended to operate as usual', but have asked that 'everyone exercise the utmost caution'.

They added that anyone who requires urgent or emergency treatment at the Emergency Department will receive it.

Coastal overtopping is expected on promenades across the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Ferry Sailings

All of today's ferry sailings have been cancelled in anticipation of the stormy conditions.

The Steam Packet Company confirmed both the Manxman and the Manannan will not be in operation from Heysham or Liverpool.

Passengers who were booked on the sailings are being asked to contact the reservations team on 661661.

Manxman ferry tackling rough conditions in the Irish Sea. Credit: Steam Packet Company

Flights

One of the island's airlines is offering a free exchange on tickets for those who were booked on a flight today.

Loganair say the decision was made due to the weather warning across the UK and the Isle of Man.

Cancelled flights include:

Flights EI3216 and EI3217 from/to Dublin.

EZY6551 and EZY6552 from/to Gatwick.

The Isle of Man Airport continues to face disruption, this time due to Storm Agnes. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Manx Wildlife Trust has also urged people to keep an eye out for washed-up seal pups that may be found around the island's coastline.

The wildlife charity say an increased number of seal pups are being washed onto beaches in the island due to stormy weather conditions.

The charity is asking people to keep their distance from any seal, but to report any that appear to be in distress directly to the Manx Wildlife Trust.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.