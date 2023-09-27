A fundraiser is looking to install bleed kits in music venues across Liverpool, after a boy was fatally stabbed in Ormskirk.

Events and club night organisers For the Record set up the fundraiser after Matthew Daulby was stabbed to death on a night out.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found with stab injuries a short distance from Railway Road in Ormskirk after Lancashire Police was called at 12.05am on 29 July to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

He was taken to hospital, but died of his wounds.

For the Record have said if a bleed kit was on hand at the time, there's a chance Matthew would have survived.

They said: "Our aim is to try and provide these life saving kits in popular music venues we all share around the city of Liverpool, with the first of these kits to be placed in 24 Kitchen Street"

Each kit costs around £375, and include items such as:

Trauma Dressing – These are used to control moderate bleeding by applying pressure. For lacerations, abrasions, burns, penetrative wounds & fractures

Haemostatic Gauze Dressing – Works to stop life-threatening bleeding after just 60 seconds of compression with the aid of coagulation granules

Chest Seal – A specially designed dressing for emergency management of penetrating chest wounds

Tourniquet – Designed to stop catastrophic bleeding to limbs

Nitrile Gloves – For personal protection

Scissors

For the Record added: "We hope these kits never have to be used in such venues, but if you are in and around the Liverpool music scene yourself, you may never know when this kit may save the life of yourself or one of your friends."

A previous fundraiser raised £3,500 to install bleed kits in Ormskirk where Matthew died.