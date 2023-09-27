Police have named a 35-year-old woman who died after she was believed to have been hit by a van in Congleton, Cheshire.

Officers found Charlotte Dodd unconscious at the roadside on Padgbury Lane, near to Arnside Avenue on Sunday 24 September at around 2am.

She was taken to hospital where she died.

Charlotte's family said: "We have lost our beautiful girl in the most tragic way. We ask as a family to be allowed to grieve in private."

Cheshire Police launched an investigation and arrested a 32-year-old man, who is known to Ms Dodds, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later arrested on suspicion of murder. The man, who is from the Crewe area, has since been released on conditional bail.

Detective Inspector David Hutcheon said: "Whilst it took place in the early hours of the morning, I would ask anyone who was driving through the area at that time, or who lives nearby and may have seen or heard something, to get in touch.

"I would ask members of the community in that area to check their CCTV systems to see if they have had any activations including audio recordings around this time.

"The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation."

If you have any information that could help, please contact Cheshire Police by calling 101, quoting IML 1652258, or provide details online.