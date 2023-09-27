Play Brightcove video

Video by ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent David Chisnall

A concert has been performed by children to help stimulate people with dementia including Rugby legend Billy Boston.

Music in Mind, a charitable organisation that promotes the use of music to aid health and well-being, learning and creativity, have organised the event.

Billy Boston played for Wigan between 1953 and 1968, and then went on to play for Blackpool from 1969 to 1970.

He scored a total of 571 tries in his career, making him the second-highest try scorer in rugby league history.

Billy Boston joined former Wigan Warriors legends at a Dementia concert Credit: ITV Granada

For the last decade, the 90 year- old has been living with vascular dementia and now relies on his wife Joan for support.

He was at the heart of the event, surrounded by a table full of Wigan Warriors legends.

Billy was one of the greatest rugby league players to grace the game and his family are keen to give something back.

Colin Clarke, another Wigan Warriors player and coach said the club and sport do a lot to try to increase awareness of dementia, particularly in sport.

Music in Mind have been taking their music on the road for the past 7 years in Wigan.

Music in mind have organised a series of concerts for people with dementia and their carers in Wigan Credit: ITV Granada

Musician Ian Unsworth said: "We feel that music, dance and singing is a great way to bring the community together, especially for those living with dementia and their carers."

"We sing familiar songs where people can join in and people leave feeling uplifted and better than when they first came."

Dorothy Carter used to bring her late husband who had Alzheimers died in April and now comes along by herself.

She said: "I'm still coming because the company is nice and it gets me out and I'm not on my own".

The highlight of the concert was a rendition of 'Sweet Caroline' with the audience and rugby legends joining in.

