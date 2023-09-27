Play Brightcove video

Chester Zoo has welcomed a rare Andean bear called Oberon.

The 10-year-old, who is called Obe for short, has been brought to the zoo as he has been discovered to be the perfect genetic match for their three-year-old female bear, Pacha.

He is the same species as the iconic fictional character Paddington Bear and face a high chance of extinction in the future.

There are less than 10,000 Andean bears left in the wild, but scientists are hopeful that by putting Pacha and Obe together the two of them can help increase the population.

Obe is the perfect genetic match to reproduce with another bear at the zoo Credit: Chester Zoo

Mike Jordan, Director of Animals and Plants at the zoo, said: "The plan is to slowly introduce him to female Andean bear, Pacha, and hopefully they’ll hit it off and go on to have cubs together – adding a key new bloodline to the endangered species breeding programme.”

Until they are ready to introduce Obe to Pacha, he will be getting used to living at Chester Zoo.

Mike said: “Oberon has settled in nicely since arriving here in Chester, spending his time exploring, climbing trees and checking out the sights and scents of his new home."

Made world-famous by Paddington, Andean bears are listed as vulnerable to extinction with deforestation and climate change destroying their homes in South America. They are the only species of bear on the continent.

Mike said: "Oberon hasn’t yet fathered any cubs, so his genetics could play an important role in the future of his species."

Andean Bears are also known as ‘spectacled’ bears due to the circular golden markings that can occur around their eyes.

The fascinating animals are uniquely adapted to challenging mountainous habitats and possess a thick, shaggy coat and powerful jaws used for eating hardened vegetive matter in the harsh climates of the Andes.