A woman has died and another has been seriously injured after being hit by a reversing car.

Lancashire Police say a 61-year-old was killed after a Nissan Micra backed into two pedestrians in car park on Keepers Wood Way, Chorley, on Tuesday 26 September.

The woman died at the scene while a second woman was taken to hospital for her injuries.

Collision investigators attended the incident and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Sergeant Rebecca Price, Roads Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones with the loved ones of the woman who died, at what is a truly heartbreaking time for them.

"We are determined to get answers about what happened and are asking anybody with information, including dashcam, to get in touch."

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 673 of 26 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...