Officers have recovered stolen cars worth a combined total of £300,000 from the address of a man arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spotted a Mercedes in Salford that had been reported stolen in Stockport on 24 September.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and an address associated with him was searched.

GMP recovered from the address a BMW 7 Series, a VW Golf, a Volvo XC90, and a Mercedes, all of which had previously been reported stolen.

The police are currently in the process of reuniting the stolen cars with their owners, and until that happens they will remain locked up in police garages.

A 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old were also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All three of the men arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.