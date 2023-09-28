A man and woman have been seriously injured after a "fight involving weapons" broke out.

The pair were found with stab wounds after emergency services were called to Great Lever in Bolton, following reports of a "disturbance".

An air ambulance was also sent to the incident and landed in nearby Heywood Park.

The two victims were rushed to hospital from the scene for treatment with serious injuries that are not currently thought to be life-threatening.

A 28-year-old man and two women have all been arrested on suspicion of a section 18 assault and remain in custody to be questioned in relation to the violence.

An increase in police patrols and stop and search powers have been introduced in the area around High Street in response.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the order was in place to keep those in the area safe.

A cordon in place on High Street, with a number of officers conducting enquiries. Credit: MEN Media

Superintendent Danny O'Neil said: “We have stepped up our high-visibility response to this incident, with a section 60 in place and our colleagues from NWAS helping our teams.

"We are pursuing active lines of enquiry and have made good progress in identifying those we believe are involved, having already arrested three people.

“This Section 60 authority has been put in place for 24 hours to keep the public who live and work within Bolton safe.

"We understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to local people; however, we use these powers only when proportionate and necessary.

"The Section 60 is not in place to cause annoyance to the public, it is to prevent any further serious incidents going forward as our main priority is to keep the public safe."

Anyone with any information on the incident should contact GMP on 101.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service added: "We have responded to a police incident on High Street and have taken two patients to hospital by road.

"An air ambulance crew also provided care at the scene along with two ambulance crews and two senior paramedics."

Greater Manchester Police can also be contacted via gmp.police.uk or 101. In an emergency, always dial 999. Information about crime can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.