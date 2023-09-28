Play Brightcove video

Footage from AviationUpclose shows planes trying to land at Manchester Airport

Footage shows the challenging conditions that planes at Manchester Airport tried to land in during high winds in Storm Agnes.

Storm Agnes hit the UK on Wednesday with gale force winds causing flight cancellations, flooding and power outages.

The first named storm of the season saw highs of 60 miles per hour winds in the Isle of Man late on Wednesday evening.

AviationUpclose's video shows planes teetering and shaking in the wind as they approach the runway.

Several planes at Manchester Airport were forced into 'go around's' - an aborted landing of an aircraft that is on final approach or has already touched down.

It is a standard landing procedure to take a plane around for another go at approaching a runway.

The 'go around' is used in cases of last minute gusts of wind when trying to land.

The Department of Infrastructure on the Isle of Man supplied sandbags in Ramsey, Laxey, Douglas and Castletown after several trees fell down and blocked roads around the island.

