Great North Air Ambulance has busiest summer on record

The Great North Air Ambulance Service has seen its busiest summer on record - responding to more than 600 incidents.

The service, known as GNAAS, recorded the call outs between the North of England and the Isle of Man between June and September.

It is an increase of 50 compared to summer 2022, and they say it likely as it has increased its operating hours over the past few months.

GNAAS say its eventual goal is to see its services be available at all times.

Currently, it operates four nights a week in Cumbria, with its operating hours still expanding, it is likely the amount of incidents it is called to will only increase.

The GNAAS' Director of Operations, Andy Mawson, said: "We strongly believe that everyone should have access to hospital-standard care, no matter what time of day it is, but this is only achievable with the help and support of the public."

Andy Mawson, Director of Operations at GNAAS Credit: GNAAS

As a registered charity, the service receives no funding from the Government and relies on donations to continue operating.

Andy said: "Due to the cost of living crisis, raising funds for our charity has become increasingly challenging."

To help it continue expanding its services, it is holding an online raffle.

"Raffle tickets only cost £1 and each time someone buys a ticket they are helping to fund our life-saving service, as well as being in with a chance of winning a large sum of money, so it’s a win-win," Andy added.

The air ambulance service is called out to incidents on the Isle of Man and in Cumbria Credit: GNAAS

Prizes include a break in the Lake District and cash prizes of up to £10,000.

As well as expanding operating hours, the charity is also working with Manx Care to transport seriously ill or injured patients from the Isle of Man to hospitals in the UK.