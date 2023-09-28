Police have been forced to apologise for a post on Facebook that seemed to mock someone who rang 999.

Having labelled the call ‘job of the night’ the Isle of Man Constabulary said: "A 999 call from a driver / passenger who are worried that there car is going to get blown over (no way would it have).

"Given the location they were in it would suggest they were having a skeet at the elements.

"Now given the forecast this at the very least was a daft thing to do & definitely wasn’t a 999 emergency.

"We have plenty to do in weather like this without this unnecessary drama. A call to parents and hopefully an educational talking to. #absolutleyunbelieveablejeff #DarwinAward."

The initial post appeared to mock a 999 caller who was concerned for their safety. Credit: Facebook

It comes as winds as high as sixty miles an hour hit the island during Storm Agnes.

After receiving criticism in the comments, police doubled down, saying that they didn't want their colleagues to be making unnecessary journeys that could put them at risk.

"If you don't like it thats your prerogative, maybe unfollow our page", they said.

The force initially defended their post in the comments section. Credit: Facebook

However a few hours later, the force made a statement apologising for the initial post.

They said: "This post was regrettably unacceptable and should not have been published.

"These are clearly views of the individual making the comment but certainly do not represent the views of the Isle of Man Constabulary.

"The Constabulary wish to apologise to those involved in the matter and will be making contact directly today.

"Any member of the Public who feels that they are in danger or in need of help should be encouraged to ask for help.

"We sincerely hope that this regrettable post has not undone that hard work. Rest assured formal apologies will be made and the matter has been referred to our professional standards department for further investigation."

