A wetland centre is celebrating the arrival of three Chilean flamingo chicks - the first in 10 years.

The Martin Mere Wetland Centre in Burscough, Lancashire, has welcomed the baby birds who hatched near the beginning of September.

The chicks are the first to be born at the wetland centre in 10 years. Credit: WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre

Nick Brooks, The Centre Manager at Martin Mere, said: "The mini heatwave that took place at the beginning of September is believed to have had a positive impact on the breeding of our Chilean flock.

"Now, a few weeks old the chicks have ventured out from their nests and can be admired in our Chilean flamingo enclosure, providing heartwarming moments and exceptional photo opportunities."

Chilean flamingos are Native to South America, ranging from Chile to Argentina.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the species is classified as near threatened, with trends showing a decreasing population.

This image shows the adults making mud nests. Credit: WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre

In the wild, these birds breed by building nests in late spring depending on conditions such as food availability.

Both parents, male and female, create the tall mud nests using soft mud and stones.

A single egg is then laid, with both parents taking turns to incubate it for around 26 to 31 days.