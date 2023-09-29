A coach carrying pupils from two schools has been left on its side following a crash on a major motorway.

The bus carrying pupils from Calday Grange Grammar School, and West Kirby Grammar School for Girls, on the Wirral was involved in the incident, after the bus hit the reservation, shortly after 8am.

It is unknown if there are any injuries, but it is believed children are being taken to Arrowe Park as a precaution.

Part of the M53 is now closed in both directions between J5 at Hooton, Cheshire, to J3 at Heswall Island, Merseyside.

Calday Grange Grammar School released a statement on its social media saying: "We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today.

"We're actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families."

Local Councillor Sherin Akhtar, confirmed he was 'aware children are being taken to hospital as a precaution'.

He said: "I can confirm and am aware of an accident on the M53 this morning going towards the Wirral/ Birkenhead.

"It involves a Carvers coach ( W3) travelling to Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar school for girls.

"Whilst this is a live situation, I would like to assure residents that I am working on their behalf and offer support and will endeavour to update, as soon as possible.

"I am aware that children are being taken to Arrowe Park as precautionary."

All emergency services are on the scene along with North West Air Ambulance Services.

Merseyside Police said it was called to the incident shortly after 8am.

In a statement the force said: "We can confirm that emergency services are on the M53 in Hooton following a collision involving a bus on the motorway. "Just after 8am we received a report that a bus had struck a reservation on Junction 5 of the M53. "Junctions 3-5 of the M53 are closed in both directions. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently ensuring the safe removal of passengers and the driver, and North West Ambulance Service are at the scene attending to anyone requiring treatment.

"Police and National Highways are advising people to avoid the area as all traffic is being temporarily held, and the road is likely to remain closed for 'some time'."

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service said: "Fire crews have been called to the scene of a road traffic collision between junctions 5 and 4 of the M53 on the northbound carriageway this morning.

"Two fire engines and the Search and Rescue Team are in attendance.

"Crews were alerted at 8.05am and on scene at 8.16am. Crews arrived at the scene to find an overturned bus with a number of casualties.

"North West Ambulance and Merseyside Police are also in attendance. The incident is ongoing and the carriageway will remain closed for some time."

North West Ambulance Service said: "Following reports of an RTC between a car and a coach on the M53, the trust has despatched resources to the scene.

We are assessing the situation and working with other members of theemergency services.

"Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."

Diversion Route

Northbound traffic is advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol.

Exit the M53 northbound at J5

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A41 southbound (New Chester Road)

At the B5133 junction, turn right onto the B5133 westbound (Hooton Road)

At the junction with the B5151, turn right and join the B5151 northbound (Birkenhead Road)

Continue to then re-join the M53 at J4

Southbound traffic is advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol.