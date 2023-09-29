Play Brightcove video

Merseyside Police held a press conference following the incident on the M53

A driver and a 14-year-old girl have died after a school bus was left on its side on the M53 motorway.

The driver and the teenager died after the coach, carrying 54 people including the driver, ended up on its side.

Two children were taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital. 50 other children were taken to an emergency assessment centre, eight of those children were taken to the Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park Hospitals.

Emergency services were called shortly after 8am to reports of the crash on the northbound M53 near J5 at Hooton, Cheshire.

The bus was en route to West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school, also in West Kirby, Merseyside.

Both schools confirmed one of its buses was involved.

Schoolchildren travelling on buses in convoy with the one that crashed will be provided with specialist support.

The motorway is expected to be closed for a further few hours while investigations continue.

