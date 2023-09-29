A former employee of a “sensitive Government organisation” has denied risking damaging national security by taking top secret data home.

Hasaan Arshad, 23, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, is charged with an offence under the Computer Misuse Act after an investigation led by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence during a hearing at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker on Friday 29 September.

The senior judge confirmed Arshad’s trial would take place at the Old Bailey from 24 June 2024.

The defendant, who wore a dark jacket, had appeared at the court by video link and sat next to his barrister Sean Smith.

Arshad was granted continued bail with various conditions.

The defendant was arrested and his home was searched on 22 September 2022.

He was charged under Section 3ZA of the Computer Misuse Act 1990, relating to “unauthorised acts causing, or creating risk of, serious damage”.

The charge states: “Between August 23 2022 and September 23 2022 (he) did an unauthorised act in relation to a computer and at the time of doing the act knew that it was unauthorised; and the act caused, or created a significant risk of a material kind, this being damage to the national security of a country; and he intended by doing the act to cause serious damage of a material kind or was reckless as to whether such damage was caused.”

Prosecutors say Arshad, before leaving work last 24 August, took his work mobile phone into a top secret area and connected the device to a top secret work station.

He is accused of transferring sensitive data from a secure, top secret computer to the phone before taking it home.

Arshad allegedly then transferred the data from the phone to a hard drive connected to his personal home computer.

“Top secret” is the classification for the Government’s most sensitive information, where compromise might cause widespread loss of life or threaten the security or economic wellbeing of the country or friendly nations, according to Ministry of Justice security guidance.