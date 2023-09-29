An independent inquiry into the treatment by police of women and girls has opened up an appeal for others to come forward and share their experiences.

Dame Vera Baird's inquiry is looking at how Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are treating women and girls in relation to arrest, custody, strip or intimate searching and respect for their dignity and rights.

The Baird Inquiry is set to result in a report later this year, and assess what care is given to women and girls in custody, and how complaints are dealt with.

The inquiry was commissioned by the Mayor of Greater Manchester and Deputy Mayor for Police, Crime, Fire and Criminal Justice, Kate Green following an investigation into the experiences of three women in GMP custody.

Dame Vera has also been speaking to voluntary and community groups which support women and girls in Greater Manchester to inform her work but she also wants to hear from any women and girls in the city-region who have concerns about their treatment.

The outcomes progress and outcomes and a report will be presented to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor later this year and will also be published in full.

Dame Vera Baird KC said: “Progress is being made in my Inquiry but I want to make sure that women and girls in Greater Manchester have every opportunity to come forward and tell me about any concerns they have about their experiences of arrest by GMP and treatment in their custody.

"It is vital that my Inquiry gets an accurate picture of how women and girls are treated. We will also want to consider any concerns about how police complaints made about such issues have been dealt with by GMP.

“I want women and girls to have confidence that if they report a crime or for any reason are in GMP’s custody, their rights and dignity are fully protected and they are treated with respect.”