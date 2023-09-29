Play Brightcove video

Members of the RNLI travelled to the Isle of Man launch event

Members of the Isle of Man community have outlined plans to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI at a launch event in Douglas.

Representatives from the RNLI, Manx National Heritage and the Isle of Man Government gathered at the Manx Museum to talk through the special anniversary in March 2024.

Plans included a special 'relay-style' event will see various RNLI stations recognised throughout the year, ending at the island's capital in Douglas, where the institution was originally founded.

Angela Rook, Associate Director of the RNLI said: "Sir William Hillary, our founder for the RNLI, lived here in Douglas on the Isle of Man and simply without his vision and his ambition, we wouldn't be stood here today 200 years later."

She continued: "Towards the end of the year, we're going to culminate in the autumn with a very special event to say thank you by having a special event which is almost like the end of an Olympic torch style relay coming home to Douglas."

Peel's RNLI Shannon Class lifeboat arriving for the first time. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

A leaflet has also been created, pinpointing the many areas in the Isle of Man that link to the heritage of the RNLI.

Locations include a bronze sculpture paying tribute to lifeboat crews in the Sunken Garden, and the final resting place of Sir William Hillary who founded the RNLI in 1824.

The House of Manannan in Peel has also been chosen to host a special exhibition in 2024.

Allen Corlett, Chairman of the 200th anniversary Isle of Man panel, said: "It's wonderful to see the support we're getting from the RNLI in the UK and the Republic of Ireland as well, but in terms of the Isle of Man we are a family, we are one crew".

"A lot of us on the island have several family members involved with the crew, we have previous generations involved. I myself, my family has had continious membership of Peel lifeboat for over 100 years now."

More on the 200th anniversary celebrations are due to be announced later in the year.

The RNLI and the Isle of Man

The RNLI was originally under the name of the 'National Institution for the Preservation of Lives and Property from Shipwreck'.

Sir William Hillary founded the organisation after witnessing many shipwrecks around the Isle of Man coastline.

Allen Corlett said: "It's tempting to say the RNLI wouldn't exist, if it wasn't for the Isle of Man.

"He came up with the idea that he wanted to form an organisation to preserve life at sea, that formed into the RNLI, so the RNLI was formed on the Isle of Man, and we've been a pivotal part of it ever since."

Following its formation, he petitioned for a 'Tower of Refuge' to be built on the submerged reef in Douglas Bay, with the original purpose to shelter shipwreck victims until help arrived.

Previously, the reef had caused a lot of damage to ships with some even sinking as a result of crashing into it.

The tower therefore acted as a visible warning for incoming ships and still serves the same purpose today.

The Tower of Refuge remains a significant landmark in the Isle of Man today. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

It is also the only government building in the Island that does not fly the Manx flag and instead flies the flag of the RNLI.

Allen concluded: "In practical terms today, the island is like an aircraft carrier in the Irish Sea, so we have five lifeboat stations that could easily cover all parts of the Irish Sea."

