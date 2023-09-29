Manchester United winger Antony winger is to return to training following allegations of abuse made against him.

The 23-year-old, who joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer, has been on a leave of absence from the Premier League club since 10 September 2023.

United have confirmed he will rejoin training with a view to returning to Erik ten Hag’s side, but he will not involved in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

In a statement, Manchester United said: "Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

"As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

"As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

Antony is facing several accusations of physical aggression towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, who spoke to Brazilian outlet UOL earlier this month.

The winger has denied those allegations, as well as further assault claims made by Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana.

He has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or by Greater Manchester Police and he left the voluntary interview, where he presented evidence to support his strenuous denials, without any restrictions.