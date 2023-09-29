Manx National Heritage is appealing for information following 'ongoing damage' to a bronze bust of Captain John Quilliam in Castletown.

The bronze sculpture depicts Captain Quilliam in uniform, and commemorates his role as the most famous Manxman to have participated in the Battle of Trafalgar.

It was originally unveiled in 2005 to commemorate the 200th Anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

It later won the 'Marsh Award' for 'Excellence in Public Sculpture', an award recognising the UK’s most outstanding public sculptures and works of art.

The bust was unveiled by Captain Jack Ronan, and then moved to a new home at the Quarterdeck opposite Castle Rushen.

Captain John Quilliam was First Lieutenant aboard HMS Victory, serving alongside Admiral Lord Nelson. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Manx National Heritage (MNH) is assessing the impact of the vandalism and the potential costs to the charity of further repair to the statue.

People are being asked not to try to remove the damage themselves as this may cause further harm to the sculpture.

Kirsty Neate, Head of Collections for Manx National Heritage said: “Information has been provided to the Police in relation to instances of senseless vandalism to this important piece of public sculpture.

“This damage to the statue is particularly upsetting, as ‘Captain Quilliam’ was only very recently returned to the Quarterdeck following extensive conservation work.

"Manx National Heritage is dependent upon charitable donations to support our conservation undertakings and the work on the statue was funded by a donation from the Friends of Manx National Heritage.

“It does not send out a positive message to visitors to Castletown and our Island to see such prominent heritage objects from the national collections vandalised in this way.”

Anyone who has information about the incidents should contact Police Headquarters on 01624 631212.

