Any comparison between the Isle of Man's ferry company and P&O Ferries is 'misleading', in relation to an ongoing dispute, the company has said.

Similarities have been drawn between the two disputes by some on the island, including a parliamentary member of the House of Keys.

P&O was heavily criticised for firing 800 members of staff in March 2022.

It comes after the union Nautilus described the Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) as 'dishonest', adding that it "refused to listen to legitimate concerns" around a new 'live onboard' strategy suggested by the ferry company.

The IOMSPC said after the arrival of the new 'Manxman' ferry, it intends on asking the crew to stay on board the vessel instead of travelling home to rest between shifts.

In a statement the Company said the proposed changes would make sailings more reliable as the ferry could 'wait out' bad weather, instead of returning to port to change crew.

This would affect crew travelling on the 'Manxman' to and from Heysham.

Around 70% of the Company's sea-going staff from another union have already agreed to the change and signed new contracts.

Nautilus say its members are 'not against living onboard' but are 'asking that these changes are phased in and existing contracts are honoured'.

IOMSPC say the former flagship Ben-my-Chree ferry was limited to 12 hour-trips from its home port as it was without crew accommodation. Credit: Tom Turner

What the IOMSPC says in full:

" The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has negotiated with the unions for over two years, made a number of concessions and followed due process throughout.

" As a result, one union, representing about 70% of the sea going staff, has accepted the amended terms and conditions in exchange for a compensation package that includes:

Increased manning levels on Manxman to spread the workload.

An option of either one week on/one week-off or two weeks on/two weeks-off.

An additional 6 days annual leave.

A 5% live on-board bonus for the first year.

" When it became clear that further negotiation would be unproductive, the Company continued to follow due process in informing Nautilus of its intention to enter a 30-day consultation period.

" This provides Nautilus members with time to make a final decision on whether to accept the change in terms and conditions and the compensation package on offer.

" The Company does not want to put any of its staff in this position, but cannot ignore the strong business case for making changes that will benefit the whole of the Island and its visitors."

A 30-day consultation period has begun between members of the Nautilus union and the Steam Packet Company.

Nautilus has previously threatened industrial action, claiming a 'fire and rehire' strategy is also being threatened.

