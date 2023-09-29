A teenage girl who died in the school bus crash on the M53 in the Wirral has been named as 15-year-old Jessica Baker.

A major incident was declared following the incident on the M53, which involved pupils from Calday Grange Grammar School, and West Kirby Grammar School for Girls.

The crash happened between J4 and J5 near Hooton on the M53 on the Wirral shortly after 8am on Friday 29 September.

The bus was carrying 58 people, including the driver who also died.

Local Policing Superintendent Sabi Kaur said: “We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they have captured something significant to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Merseyside Police say that the family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.