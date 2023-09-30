The bus driver who died following a crash on the M53 has been named.

Stephen Shrimpton was at the wheel of the bus, which was carrying 58 people when it overturned between J4 and J5 near Hooton, on the Wirral, shortly after 8am on Friday.

The incident involved pupils from Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School for Girls.

Schoolgirl Jessica Baker, 15, was also killed.

Helicopter footage shows the aftermath of the crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Stephen's family to raise money for his funeral.

O rganiser Emily Church - who wrote in the fundraiser's description that she's Stephen's sister-in-law - says he suffered "medical issues at the wheel".

Paying tribute to him, she writes: "He’s sadly left behind my sister who's now a widow in her early 30s, and unfortunately a single mum alongside his much loved two young children who are only eight and four, who are going to grow up without their beloved father.

"Any donations to this unexpected circumstance would be much appreciated to give Stephen a funeral he deserves."

Four children were taken to hospital, and a 14-year-old boy whose injuries are said to be life-changing is among the injured.

Others were treated at an emergency training centre, with 13 treated for minor injuries before they were released.

Sabi Kaur, Local Policing Superintendent for Merseyside Police, said: "We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they have captured something significant to contact us as a matter of urgency."

