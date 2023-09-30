Police in the Isle of Man say they 'strongly believe' a body discovered in the sea is that of missing man Jamie Barrow.

A body was located in the sea near Ramsey, shortly before midday on Saturday 30 September.

It follows extensive searches in the area of Ramsey and Maughold by specialist officers over the last 13 days.

Jamie Barrow, 39, was reported as missing in the area of Ramsey on Monday 18 September.

The Isle of Man Constabulary posted on social media saying they had 'not yet formally identified the body, but strongly believe it to be that of missing man Jamie Barrow'.

Specially trained officers have been supporting Jamie's family as the investigation continues. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Police say enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the disappearance, and the discovery of the body.

They continue to liaise with Jamie's family members and have asked the public to refrain from any speculation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...