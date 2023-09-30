A rapist who is a "real risk to children and women" is being hunted by police.

Stephen Pennington was jailed in 2009 for the rape of a child and is a registered sex offender.

The 35-year-old is wanted by Lancashire Police after breaching his license conditions and being recalled to prison.

He was jailed again last year for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements.

Pennington is white, slim and around 6ft tall. He has short balding dark brown hair.

He has links to Blackburn, Blackpool and Wigan.

Det Con Stewart Marshall said: "Pennington is a high-risk sex offender who presents a real risk to children and women and I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to get in touch."

If anyone sees him or knows where he is please contact 01253 604019 or email mosovowest@lancashire.police.uk.

For any immediate sightings please call 999.

