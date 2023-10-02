Erik ten Hag has confirmed Antony is in consideration for Manchester United’s Champions League match against Galatasaray.

The 23-year-old was given a leave to deal with allegations of abuse against him and attended a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police last Thursday, having always denied the accusations.

United confirmed the following day that Antony was able to resume training again and available for selection, with Ten Hag saying that the Brazil international could feature on Tuesday against the Turkish champions.

“Antony will be in consideration,” the Dutchman said. “Yesterday was his first time back in team training, then we make a decision.”

The Brazilian has not played for the club for a month.

Ten Hag also confirmed defender Lisandro Martinez has to undergo a second operation on a foot injury