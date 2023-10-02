The family of a woman killed in Manchester say she was “beautiful inside and out.”

43-year-old Charlene Mills died following an incident in Hyde Road, Gorton on Saturday 30 September.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police were called to an address on Hyde Road at around 11.20am, after reports regarding the concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Emergency services attended, but Charlene Mills sadly died.

Flowers at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

Her family said: "We are so deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Charlene. She was beautiful inside and out and had a personality that would bring a smile to the faces of all that knew her, no matter what the situation.

"Charlene, or Char as we all knew her, was the most perfect daughter and big sister to Amber. She loved being a mum and idolised her son Rydell and dog, Boxer. She was strong-willed, kind, and cheeky, overcoming so many obstacles in her life.

"The world just won’t be as fun without her, and our treasured memories of Char are the only little pieces of comfort we have.

"We are heartbroken and still coming to terms with this devastating news. We are extremely grateful for the messages of support and to those who have paid their respects by laying flowers.

"We now ask for privacy and time to grieve."

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

Police say due to previous contact, this incident has been referred to the force's Professional Standards Branch for assessment.