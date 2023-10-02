A wanted child sex offender has been arrested after a two-day manhunt.

Lancashire Police said that Steve Pennington, 35, had failed to comply with with license conditions on 30 October.

Police appealed for any information on the convicted child sex offender, describing him as a 'real risk to women and children.'

Police have now said he has been arrested and recalled to prison.

Lancashire Constabulary said: “We would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information over the last couple of days.

“Your extra eyes and ears really can make a massive difference to the work we do to keep you and your communities safe.”

Pennington is white, slim and around 6ft tall. He has short, balding, dark brown hair. Credit: Lancashire Police

Pennington was first jailed in 2009 for the rape of a child. In 2022, he was jailed again for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements.

He has links to Blackburn, Blackpool and Wigan.

At the time of the manhunt, Detective Constable Stewart Marshall said: "Pennington is a high-risk sex offender who presents a real risk to children and women."