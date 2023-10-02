Play Brightcove video

One hospital trust has had to reschedule 10,000 outpatient appointments due to strike action since they began.

NHS Junior Doctors and Consultants have begun a fresh three day walkout on 2 October, with a Christmas Day level of staffing.

This is only the second time both Junior Doctors and Consultants have gone on strike together.

Previously, when both groups were striking together for the first time, over 26,000 staff were absent from work due to strike action.

The strikes are now in their eleventh month and have already lead to thousands of appointments and procedures being cancelled.

Dr Jim Gardner, Chief Medical Officer at Liverpool University Hospitals, said: "For Liverpool University Hospitals, we’ve had to reschedule over 10,000 outpatient appointments, we’ve had to reschedule over 1,000 inpatient procedures and inevitably all of those need to be fitted in over some time."

Dr Gardner warned that these cancellations will lead to more disruption and delays.

Junior Doctors and Consultants will be joined by Radiologists for strike action on 3 Oct.

He said: "The accumulative affect is essentially increased waiting times for patients and more inconvenience I'm afraid."

The NHS will be getting in touch with anyone who's appointments or procedures are affected, and said patients should assume their appointments are going ahead until they hear otherwise.

Dr Gardner said: "What we’ve tried to do is, to be honest, wait as long as possible before getting in touch as to avoid unnecessary cancellations.

"So if patients haven’t heard, they should assume their appointments are to go ahead as normal and proceed that way.

"We’re very sorry for any disruption that has occurred"

The number of absent staff is expected to increase this week, with Radiographers joining their colleagues for one day of industrial action on 3 October.

Dr Gardner said: "It means we are going to need to step down a further set of investigations. There will be additional disruptions to X-Rays and scans tomorrow."

During the three days of industrial action, the NHS will maintain 'Christmas Day levels of staffing' and are rescheduling thousands of appointments.

Dr Gardner said: "The British Medical Association have used the term Christmas Day staffing to really try to get across that they are looking for their members to really offer the basic urgent and emergency care services that would be on offer on a Christmas Day."

The NHS is still encouraging the public to continue to use health services as they usually would – using 999 and A&E in life threatening situations and using 111 online for other health concerns. GPs and pharmacies will also be operating as normal.

Dr Gardner said: "The NHS’ 111 service is operating as normal and that’s a great way to start to get information if it's needed."

