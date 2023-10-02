Play Brightcove video

A boy who was in the bus crash on the M53 motorway says he remembers closing his eyes and "tumbling around".

Two people died after a coach overturned on the northbound M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire, at around 8am on Friday 30 September.

Those two people have been named as Jessica Baker, 15, and driver Stephen Shrimpton, 40.

Antony Foster, a pupil at Calday Grange in West Kirkby, was one of the students on the bus and managed to escape through the sky light in the roof. His brother Alex also escaped with minor cuts.

Aerial footage shows the extent of the crash on the M53. Credit: ITV News

Antony, 17, said: "We were just getting onto the M53 as usual. The driver tried to overtake a slow moving vehicle in front of him.

"As he was returning into the left lane and lost control into the embankment.

"I was looking out of the window and it was quite nerve racking to see what was going to happen.

"I remember closing my eyes and tumbling around.

"I was able to get out of the sky light of the bus. The other drivers behind smashed the window and people got out through the back as well.

"It's quite an overwhelming situation to be in. I really do thank the people driving behind us, they were there instantly to help us."

Stephen Shrimpton's family say he was a 'loving husband and father’. Credit: Family photo

Antony then went back onto the bus to try and find his brother, but he wasn't there. A friend pointed out to him that his brother Alex had got off the bus safely.

"It's my brother, you've got to go in and find him."

Both Antony and Alex were taken to the emergency centre in Wallasey.

Antony said: "There was a lot of crying, a lot of shock. Not a lot of words were really exchanged.

"It was more of what had just happened to us. You can't get a lot of words out."

Antony's dad Julian is calling for clarity on seatbelts on coaches. He was one of the first people on the scene and was able to confirm that his two boys were unharmed.

Julian Foster said: "The emergency services were fantastic, they looked after everyone so well.

"I briefly tried to look for some guidance on seatbelts so I can better article my thoughts on it and I've got to be honest, its really confusing.

Jessica Baker was one of the two people that died in the crash on the M53. Credit: Family photo

The family of Jessica Baker said her death has left a “massive void” in their lives that “will never be filled” in a tribute released on Sunday.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out next week to establish the causes of death, police said.

A total of 58 people were involved in the incident.

Four children who were taken to hospital – including a 14-year-old boy whose injuries are said to be life-changing – are in stable conditions, according to Merseyside Police.

Meanwhile the family of Stephen Shrimpton said: "Stephen was a loving husband and father to his wife and his wonderful children, a caring and thoughtful man who would always prioritise others over himself.

"Stephen will be sadly missed by all his friends and family."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Stephen's family to raise money for his funeral. It has raised nearly £20,000.