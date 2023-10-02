The world of theatre has paid tribute to a Liverpool actor who was “much loved by so many”.

Jake Abraham, who was born in Toxteth but grew up in Kensington, was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year and in July he said he was receiving palliative care.

At the time he urged people not to leave it "too late" to test for early signs of cancer.

Abraham enjoyed a four-decade career on stage and screen, including working with some of the biggest names in British drama, including with fellow Liverpudlian Alan Bleasdale on the 1991 Channel 4 series GBH.

One of his most famous roles was as Dean in gangster classic 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels', which was Guy Ritchie’s directorial debut.

He said: "Doctors have told me it could be months, it could be years. It's frightening."

Jake used his experience to urge others with any symptoms of the illness to get them checked by a doctor as soon as possible. He said: "You could save yourself 20 years of life."

Bill Elms, Liverpool theatre director and producer, worked with Jake on several occasions.

He said: "I had the great pleasure of working with Jake on a few shows I co-produced, Twopence To Cross The Mersey and Lennon's Banjo, he was a wonderful actor, a great company member and was much loved by so many in the industry.

"He will be sadly missed. I have many fond memories of Jake, he was always so upbeat and fun to be around. I admired him for going public with his illness, it will make a difference to many others and save lives.

"It's a very sad day. RIP and sending my love to his friends and family."

Nicky Allt, a Liverpool-born theatre producer and writer, also paid tribute. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “God bless Jake (Jake Abraham). My sparkly little Evertonian mate, the talented boy from Kenny (Kensington). Always a proper laugh & smile in work & play. Goodnight kid."

"Everyone knows him from Lock Stock but there was so much more to Jake: from his Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse youth performances to powerful Channel 4 drama GBH. RIP."